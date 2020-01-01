Leander Paes to retire in 2020
The 46-year-old, who started his professional career in 1991, has won 18 doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam titles...
Players losing in the first round of qualifying at the year's first Grand Slam will take home A$20,000, up by a third...
Tsitsipas was unable to claim his first major title at this year's Slams, two of which were won by the 33-year-old...
The 2010 Roland Garros champion said she was back in action following chemotherapy.
Baghdatis, who finished runner-up at the 2006 Australian Open, brought the curtain down on his career after losing in...
The 29-year-old, who triumphed in Melbourne last year, said her retirement had nothing to do with her health and that...
The 46-year-old Paes went on to better his own record by achieving his 44th Davis Cup doubles win, this time...
Veteran star Paes bettered his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match along with debutant Jeevan...
In a mismatch of epic proportion, Ramkumar double-bageled 17-year-old Muhammed Shoaib in just 42 minutes in the...
The 33-year-old, who last played at China Open in October 2017, will team up with Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok, the...
The former Davis Cup captain also said that he still cannot get over the 'hurt' caused by the All India Tennis...
Nadal added a fourth Davis Cup final success -- three more than Roger Federer -- to the ones he claimed in 2004, 2009...
The world number one almost single-handedly hauled his country home and set up a final with Canada in the inaugural...
Shapovalov and Pospisil, who have shouldered the burden through four ties in La Caja Magica this week, combined to...
World No. 1 Nadal rescued his country as he joined forces with Marcel Granollers to win the deciding doubles rubber...
Djokovic beat Paire 6-3 6-3 in Madrid after Filip Krajinovic won a close encounter 7-5 7-6 (7/5) against Jo-Wilfried...
With the victories of Djokovic, Nadal and Murray, Spain, Great Britain, and Serbia booked their place in Davis Cup...
'My retirement is going to depend on my health. At this moment I see no reason to stop,' said the Swiss maestro.
The Asia/Oceania Group I tie, originally scheduled for September 14 to 15, was postponed by the governing body to...
The 21-year-old debutant, the youngest of the eight qualifiers for the elite season-ender at the O2 Arena, displayed...
Earlier, Stefanos Tsitsipas shocked six-time champion Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final of the ATP Finals in...
The indomitable Spaniard delighted his fans in the 02 Arena as he recovered from losing the opening set to beat...
Federer finishes second in Group Bjorn Borg, behind Thiem, who also beat Djokovic earlier this week. The Swiss will...
The only other Italians to qualify for the elite season-ender were Corrado Barazzutti in 1978 and Adriano Panatta in...
Federer and Djokovic will face off on Thursday in a repeat of this year's Wimbledon final to determine who else will...
The six-time champion was not at his fluent best on Tuesday but ultimately had too much for Berrettini, who won just...
Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia combined for the decisive point, grinding down Ash Barty and Sam Stosur 6-4,...
On a day of scorching heat, France struck the early blow when Kristina Mladenovic thrashed Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-1...
'I don't mind being fired. They can say it's time for a new captain. But nobody can say that I refused national duty'...
AITA secretary general Hironmoy Chatterjee revealed that Bhupathi's contract was already over and he was given an...
The tie was earlier scheduled to be held on September 14-15 but was postponed to November after a security review by...
The Australian claimed a record-setting 4.42 million dollar paycheque - the largest sum ever awarded in men's and...
Holder Elina Svitolina will face world number one Ash Barty in the end-of-season WTA Finals showpiece on Sunday after...
Barty needed to win to be sure of progressing having won one and lost one of her opening matches, and she did so in...
The 25-year-old is hoping to end a barren season on a high having failed to win a title since last year's WTA Finals...
All four players can still qualify from Red Group after Belinda Bencic's three-set victory over Petra Kvitova in the...
The Japanese world No. 3's place in the tournament will now be taken by alternate Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.
Svitolina slowly clawed her way back into the match and broke in the fourth game as Pliskova's radar went awry.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion returned to Roland Garros this year after a three year absence, falling to Rafael...
Victory for the 23-year-old Russian, contesting a sixth final in a row, was more evidence that he is the prime...
Djokovic started the Japan Open by taking part in a doubles game and switched to higher gears as the week progressed,...
The 33-year-old, who claimed his 19th Grand Slam title at this year's US Open, said that he had not had enough time...
Sania reflected on the challenges she faced during a panel discussion on women and leadership at the World Economic...
Djokovic posted some pics of his experience with the wrestlers on his Instagram handle with a caption in which he...
The Japanese comedians apologised after their remarks at a live event on September 22, the same day Osaka won the Pan...
Kyrgios, 24, had picked up the initial fine for unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and an audible obscenity in...