Opinion: Confused and headless Kerala BJP needs new gospel and young blood
When the party is in a huddle to pick a new boss who can come up with an elixir, the RSS is likely to get a major say...
When the party is in a huddle to pick a new boss who can come up with an elixir, the RSS is likely to get a major say...
Michael Levitt, an American-British-Israeli biophysicist had said on Wednesday that the incident sent a bad message...
Kumar, who was arrested in a financial fraud case, died due to alleged custodial torture in June 2019.
The move comes in the backdrop of standoff between the two factions over the burial rituals which recently led to...
The Centre had on January 6 disbursed Rs 5908 crore to the SDRF of seven states. Kerala was not in the list.
In a hard-hitting pun-laced facebook post, Nissan CIO Tony Thomas wondered how the delegates would be able to reach...
Nobel laureate and renown bio-physicist Michael Levitt was left stranded in a house boat in Alappuzha district of...
Seeking to change the conventional perception of police stations and to make them more people-friendly, authorities...
According to the data released by the Economist Intelligence Unit, Malappuram witnessed a growth rate of 44 per cent...
Anu, 24, killed Ashika, by slitting her throat, after the teenager backed off from the relationship.
The controlled explosion has been envisaged in such a way to prevent the debris from falling on to the houses,...