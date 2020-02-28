{{head.currentUpdate}}

Olympic javelin thrower Braian Toledo dies in motorcycle crash

Sad end
Braian Toledo died just five months before he was due to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games. File photo: AFP
Buenos Aires: A 26-year-old Argentinian javelin thrower Braian Toledo has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident, just five months before he was due to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Toledo was killed in Marcos Paz, near the capital Buenos Aires, on Thursday, reports The Daily Star.

"We have lost a great person, our dear Braian Toledo," Gerardo Werthein, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee, said in a statement. "He was an extraordinary sportsman, humble, generous and always supportive of others."

Toledo's first Olympic appearance came in London in 2012 when he was just 18, where he finished at the 30th spot.

Four years later in Brazil, he came 10th as he stepped up his game for Rio Olympics.

In 2017, he won gold at the South American Championships.

