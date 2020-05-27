{{head.currentUpdate}}

League Two player Christian Mbulu dies at 23

Christian Mbulu
Morecambe centre-back Christian Mbulu made three appearances for the club. File photo: Twitter
Morecambe centre-back Christian Mbulu has died at the age of 23, the English Football League Two club confirmed late on Tuesday.

The former Millwall and Motherwell defender joined the club in January on a short-term deal until the end of the season. The club did not reveal the cause of death.

"Everyone at Morecambe FC is deeply saddened to learn of Christian's death and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time," the club said in a statement.
"He was only 23 and the news of his sudden and untimely passing has been a shock to us all ... His loss will be painfully felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing him."

Mbulu made three appearances for the club before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

