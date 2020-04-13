These '3 Ds' are Sanju Samson's heroes

Kerala's star batsman Sanju Samson is spending his time at his home in Thiruvananthapuram as the nation fights the COVID-19 pandemic. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was busy preparing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) when the coronavius outbreak forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to postpone the 13th edition of the IPL. Sanju answered a few questions of Malayala Manorama readers during the lockdown.

Toughest bowler

Sunil Narine. Though I have played well against him in the IPL, he's a superb bowler.

Most valuable advice

On my comeback to the Indian team I got out cheaply against Sri Lanka. After my dismissal Rohit Sharma told me that I have a special game and God has given me talent. 'It's natural to have doubts when you make mistakes. If you make minor adjustments you can play special shots off even the ball you got out. Play your natural game in the next match as well,' were his words.

Heroes

Rahul Dravid, M S Dhoni and A B de Villiers are my heroes.

Dravid's tips to improve

He's made me realise the importance of technique. He also told me that batting stye and talent alone are not enough to succeed in international cricket.

Best coach

Zubin Bharucha (Rajasthan Royal director of cricket and former Mumbai player). He's been guiding me from the age of 18.

