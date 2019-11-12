Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Kerala post second win on the trot

Thiruvananthapuram: Hosts Kerala outplayed Manipur by 75 runs to notch up their second successive win in Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National Twenty20 Championships here on Tuesday.

Kerala, who were put in to bat, scored 149/9 in 20 overs before restricting Manipur to 74/7. Leg-spinner S Midhun returned miserly figures of 4/5 from his quota of four overs, while Johnson Singh top-scored for Manipur with 27.

Earlier, Sachin Baby made 48 as Kerala ended up with a respectable total. The left-hander added 65 for the fourth wicker along with captain Robin Uthappa (29). Opener Vishnu Vinod chipped in with 25 while Sanju Samson managed only 12.



Sachin's 35-ball knock contained five fours and a six.



Kerala, who began their campaign with a 37-run loss to Tamil Nadu, had got the better of Tripura by 14 runs in their second match on Monday.



Kerala next take on Vidarbha on Thursday in the seven-team group.



Brief scores: Kerala 149/9 in 20 overs (Sachin Baby 48; Bishworjit Konthoujam 3/28, Thomas Moirangthem 3/35) bt Manipur 74/7 in 20 overs (S Midhun 4/5).



Points: Kerala 4; Manipur 0.

