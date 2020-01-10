India's ODI series win against Australia is satisfying, but the team has to iron out a few chinks
The Men in Blue showed character to overcome a 1-0 deficit for the second series running.
India scored a competitive 297 for 4, riding on half-centuries from premier batsmen.
Dhawan hurt his left shoulder as he dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region in the fifth over.
Left-arm spinner Shubham Sharma (5/41) was the wrecker-in-chief as the Kerala innings folded up for 90 in 44.2 overs.
India had a point to prove against Australia, having lost the home series to them in March last year.
The series was very much expected to go down to the wire but with the way the Australians hammered the hosts in the...
Nadkarni rose to fame after he bowled 21 successive maidens. His figures in that Madras Test read 32-27-5-0.
The 26-year-old Bharat is uncapped and has an experience of 74 first-class matches with 4,143 runs.
Kuldeep Yadav bowled a game-changing 38th over to complement a KL Rahul blinder as India levelled the series with a...
The former Indian captain also tweeted that the Men in Blue have underachieved in the last two World Cups.
The fifth Test at Centurion in 2000, which ended on January 18 with an exciting narrow England win, was celebrated at...
It all boils down to how Dhoni fares in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings.
The Ranchi stumper took a sabbatical in the aftermath of India's World Cup exit where they suffered a crushing defeat...
Dropped from BCCI's central contracts list, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni began practising with the...
The pacer will begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
The BCCI announced the central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020. Dhoni was in the A...
Charulata, 87, passed away on Monday, a post on her official Instagram page, 'Cricket Daadi', stated. The BCCI took...
India go into the game 0-1 down after Australia registered a 10-wicket win in the lung-opener in Mumbai, courtesy...
The 32-year-old Bennett has not played for New Zealand since 2017. He has yet to play a T20I.
Pant has been discharged from hospital after suffering a concussion in Tuesday's ODI against Australia in Mumbai.
With five needed off the last ball and seven wickets down, Hayden Walsh could only wave his bat into thin air in a...
Indian skipper Virat Kohli was named captain of both the ICC's Test and ODI teams of the year besides winning the...
Australia gave India a harsh reality check, exposing the home team's middle-order frailty and putting to sword its...
de Villiers scored 40 on his Big Bash League debut as his team Brisbane Heat defeated Adelaide Strikers by seven...
Australia gave India a harsh reality check with a 10-wicket hiding in the ODI series opener here on Tuesday, exposing...
Kohli is als one catch away from surpassing former captain Rahul Dravid in the list of most catches by a fielder for...
India declined Australia's offer to play a day-night Test in Adelaide in 2018-19, citing lack of experience.
At a time when bilateral ODI series are fast losing relevance, the three-match rubber between two top teams could...
Kerala successfully defended 145 to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the quarterfinals.
Vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday returned to India's 16-member T20 squad for the tour of New Zealand as the...
Hero of 1983 World Cup-winning India team, Lal, by virtue of being the senior-most member will head the committee...
Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa has been rewarded for her exploits in the recent women's Challenger Trophy.
Kerala ended the second day on 88/5, an overall lead of 97 against Punjab.
Twelve months ago, India ended a 71-year wait for their maiden Test series win in Australia. However, Australia are a...
The former Indian skipper turned 47 on Saturday.
Maxwell attributed his red-hot form in the ongoing Big Bash League to the break he took to address his mental health...
The hosts, who were reeling at 89/6 at one stage, were bowled out for 227 shortly after the tea break. Punjab were...
Dhawan was under some pressure before the third T20 International and a smashing half-century will keep him in the...
Shikhar Dhawan silenced his critics, KL Rahul sizzled as usual and the trio of fast bowlers were intimidating in...
Indian Test vice-captain Rahane brought out his foodie side on Friday.
While according India's lead pacer the respect he deserves, Finch said it's important for his team to focus on its...
Kerala have lost three matches on the trot as opposed to Punjab who are unbeaten so far.
The auction attracted global interest and the price eclipsed the A$425,000 achieved by the late Don Bradman's baggy...
Speaking on other issues, Shastri also slammed the ICC's four-day Test proposal, calling the concept 'nonsense'.
Virat Kohli's men performed well in all the departments and didn't let the visitors take the upper hand at any moment...
With 928 points, Kohli is way ahead of second-placed Australian maestro Steve Smith (911).