11 killed as terrorists attack Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul

Kabul: Armed militants including suicide bombers attacked a Gurudwara (Sikh place of worship) in Afghanistan's Kabul on Wednesday killing at least 11.

The armed militants sneaked into the temple in the first Police District of Kabul city at 7:45am and security forces in sharp reaction cordoned off the area and tried to clean the temple from the attacking insurgents, the Xinhua news agency reported.

However, an eyewitness at nearby of the temple said on the condition of anonymity that he had heard two blasts so far.

The Islamic State group has claimed the attack, according to the SITE intelligence group, in the latest assault by the extremist outfit targeting a minority group in Afghanistan.

IS said its fighters were currently carrying out an attack on the temple, according to a statement released by SITE, which monitors jihadist networks worldwide.

(Further details awaited.)

