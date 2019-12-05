{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

18 Indians on board Hong Kong vessel kidnapped off Nigerian coast

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

18 Indians on board Hong-Kong vessel kidnapped off Nigerian coast
Representational Image.
SHARE

New Delhi: Eighteen Indians on board a Hong Kong-flagged vessel were kidnapped by pirates near the Nigerian coast, said a global agency tracking maritime developments in the region.

Sources said that following the reports of kidnapping of the Indians, the Indian mission in Nigeria has approached the African nation's authorities for help to ascertain the details and rescue the abducted Indians.

According to ARX Maritime, which tracks movements of ships, said on its website that the ship was taken over by pirates on Monday and 19 people on board the vessel were kidnapped out of which 18 were Indians.

The Hong Kong-flagged 'VLCC, NAVE CONSTELLATION' was attacked by pirates during the evening hours of December 3 while transiting through Nigeria.

(more details awaited)

Advertisement
MORE IN WORLD
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.