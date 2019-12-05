{{head.currentUpdate}}

Gunman shoots three at Pearl Harbor, takes own life

This file photo shows a general view of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on June 29, 2012 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Photo: Kent Nishimura / AFP
Hawaii: A gunman opened fire at the historic military base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday, base officials said, with local media reporting that at least three people were wounded before the suspect took his own life.

A spokeswoman for the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam confirmed that a shooting had taken place but declined to give any further details.
"The incident occurred at approximately 2:30pm. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed," the base said on Twitter, adding that officials would provide further information when it became available.

The Hawaii News Now, citing a base spokesman, said three people had been wounded in the attack and that the situation was considered "contained" after a witness saw the gunman fatally shoot himself.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is a combined US Air Force and Navy Installation located 8 miles (13 km) from Honolulu.

The incident comes three days before the anniversary of the December 7, 1941 attack on the naval base that led the United States to enter World War Two by declaring war on Japan.

