Failure of leadership, says Bernie Sanders over Trump's statement on Delhi riots
Sanders is the second Democratic presidential nominee after Senator Elizabeth Warren to speak against the violence...
Umrah attracts tens of thousands of devout Muslims from all over the globe each month.
The virus has jumped to about 30 countries and territories, with some three dozen deaths outside China.
Democracies should not tolerate division and discrimination or promote laws that undermine religious freedom, US...
The White House said the US president and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are working towards a trade pact that...
A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people, on board the Diamond...
The 39-year-old minister, a barrister and Cambridge University law graduate who specialised in public law and...
The state TV said Hosni Mubarak died at a Cairo hospital where he had undergone an unspecified surgery.
About 60 percent of South Korea's cases have been linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, where the first case was...
The National Health Commission highlighted that recovered coronavirus patients have outnumbered new infections for...
The fate of Malaysia's ruling coalition had been in doubt after surprise weekend talks between it and opposition...
Media reports had said six people were wounded in the attack in Port-au-Prince by what the ministry said were gunmen...
Most of the country's cases are connected to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu, including...
Passengers showing no signs of the deadly disease started deboarding the ship, Diamond Princess, after the quarantine...
Sanders showed signs of expanding his support beyond his core supporters, riding a wave of backing from most age...
The development comes just days ahead of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania's first state visit to...
Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.
Two elderly passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess ship had died of the disease, Japanese public...
The motive for the shootings is still unclear. Local media said gunmen had opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau.
US President Donald Trump has said he is 'saving the big deal' with India for later and he 'does not know' if it...
Rahman, son of Koya from Valavannur Kadayikkal House at Thirur of Malappuram district, had been working as a planning...
His wife also suffered injuries in the incident, however her condition is said to be stable.
Hailing from Puthupally in Kottayam district, Bitta has been employed with Carnival Group for the last 13 years.
The Diamond Princess has been quarantined off Japan since early February after it emerged a former passenger who got...
Major shootings were, until now, rare in the Southeast Asian country other than in the far south, where a decades-old...
The World Health Organization had said that a sharp rise in reported COVID-19 cases in China was due to a change in...
The existing British finance minister Sajid Javid had resigned on Thursday, a surprise move that underlined PM Boris...
Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters in recent days.
Hubei province recorded 242 deaths from the flu-like coronavirus on Wednesday, the fastest rise in the daily count...
For more than half a century, governments all over the world trusted the Swiss firm to keep the communications of...
A court official confirmed to PTI that Saeed was sentenced in two terror financing cases in Punjab province.
The Diamond Princess has been in quarantine since arriving off the Japanese coast early last week after the virus was...
Across mainland China, there were 3,062 new confirmed infections, bringing the total number so far to 40,171,...
The latest case has emerged amidst an increasing number of forcible conversions of girls belonging to the minority...
Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world, and several shootings at courthouses last year...
The Oman Air flight WY 154 from Zurich to Muscat experienced faults in their cabin pressure regulating instrument...
Health authorities in the Asian financial hub said the crew and a similar number of passengers had been released from...
The streets are empty and the parks are so quiet the only sound is of birds chirping.
The new deaths on Saturday reached another daily record at 89, data from the National Health Commission showed,...
Before the attack, Jakrapanth had posted on his Facebook account that he was out for vengeance -- but he did not say...
Eighty-six deaths were reported from mainland China, with 3,399 cases on Friday from 31 provincial-level regions, the...
Li Wenliang, the whistleblower doctor, had publicly revealed that he was one of eight people reprimanded by Wuhan...
Rimi, 46, a deputy to al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, was placed on the United States' most-wanted terrorist list...
Doctor Li Wenliang was the first to report about the virus way back in December last year when it first emerged in...
Around 60 fires were still burning across NSW and Victoria, the country's most populous states, with around half of...