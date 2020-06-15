Two Indian High Commission officials missing in Pakistan

New Delhi: Two officials at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad has been missing since 8am on Monday, news agencies ANI and IANS reported citing government sources.

Their whereabouts have been untraceable, the report said, adding that India has taken up the matter with Pakistani counterparts to ensure safety of the officials.

"A vehicle with two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) drivers had gone out for duty, did not reach the destination. Since then they are missing," the IANS report said.

The incident comes after two Pakistani officials at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were accused of espionage and deported.

Thereafter, Pakistan has been trying a tit-for-tat, targetting to expel Indian High Commission officials from the country for one reason or another.

Several top Indian diplomats in Pakistan have been aggressively tailed in Islamabad over the last several days and India has even protested against the excessive surveillance.

On June 4, India's Charge d' Affaires, Gaurav Ahluwalia, was chased in the Pakistan capital by bike borne people suspected to be from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Ahluwalia has been subjected to aggressive tailing and intimidation.

After the incident, the matter of harassment of the Indian High Commission officials and obstruction in discharge of their normal functioning was taken up through established diplomatic channels.

Amid this, the High Commission is finding it difficult to resume normal functioning. The Indian diplomats and consular officials are facing aggressive tailing and surveillance.

Last Friday, India registered protest in the form of a note verbale to Pakistan authorities. India has asked Pakistan to ensure the safety and security of the Indian High Commission and its staff and to allow them to resume their activities in keeping with the Vienna Convention.

India told Pakistan that the behaviour of its agencies violated Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 and also the bilateral 1992 Code of Conduct which the two countries signed to provide diplomats immunity from hostilities in ties.

On May 31, in New Delhi, India declared two officials of the Pakistan High Commission as persona non grata on charges of espionage and ordered them to leave the country within 24 hours.

Also Pakistan's Charge de Affairs was issued a demarche in which a strong protest was lodged over the activities of the two officials against India's national security.

Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic ties by expelling the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad following India's decision to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.