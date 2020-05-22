New Delhi: The ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations will be held in the first two weeks of July, Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) announced on Friday.

The Class 10 examinations will be held from July 2 to 12, while the Class 12 examinations are scheduled from July 1 to 14.

All examinations will begin at 11am.

Download timetable & instructions.

Exam schedule

ISC Class 12

July 1: Biology (Paper1) Theory

July 3 Business Studies

July 5: Geography

July 7:Psychology

July 8: Sociology

July11: Home Science (Paper1) Theory

July 13: Elective English

July 14: Art 4- Craft

ICSE Class 10

July 2: Geography-HCG Paper 2

July 4: Art Paper 3 (Applied Art)

July 6: Group III Elective (Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, envioromental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Indian Dance, Mass Media and Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga)

July 6: Technical Drawing Applications

July 8: Hindi

July 10: Biology-Science Paper 3

July 12 Economics (Group II Elective)

Instructions to candidates

• Maintain social distancing within the school premises and examination hall

• Use face masks

• Carry hand sanitizers

• Bring own stationery and avoid sharing it with others.