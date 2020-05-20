From UFO to Earthquake, Bengaluru's mysterious 'sonic boom' conjures wild theories

Bengaluru: A super-sonic sound rattled denizens of Bengaluru, sparking wild rumours of an earthquake, an explosion or a fighter jet cruising at high speed or even an alien invasion.

"An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of a super-sonic sound in the city this afternoon (around 1:30pm) after it set off panic and rumours of a quake or explosion due to mining blast," an official of the state Natural Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) told reporters here.

Ruling out an earthquake as the cause of the unusual sound, a Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Committee official said seismometers did not capture any ground vibration, which occurs during a mild tremor.

"The activity is a loud unknown noise," said the official in a brief press note.

An NDMA official, however, attributed it to the like effect of a heavy vacuum caused by sudden entry of cyclonic wind between hot and cold air, as it happened a year ago.

"The explosive sound is not because of a quake in the city and no need to panic," asserted the official.

Following the incident, the Indian Air Force's Training Command issued a statement saying none of their aircrafts were flying in the area during the time. However, they hinted at the possibility of test flights being conducted by the Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) or the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

"ASTE & HAL undertake routine test flying, which necessitates going supersonic at times. These are done well beyond the city limits in specified sectors. However, considering the atmospheric conditions and reduced noise levels in the city during these times, the aircraft sound may become clearly audible even if it happened way out from the city," they said.

A city fire brigade official told IANS the massive sound could be due to mining blast of rocks for underground construction.

The city witnessed a similar incident in 2005 when a mysterious 'blast' sound was reportedly heard by several of the inhabitants.

The hashtag 'Bangalore' and 'sonicboom' has been trending on Twitter with many likening the noise to that of an alien UFO, a Mirage 2000 aircraft, a dynamite blast among many wilder theories.

