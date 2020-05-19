India braces for cyclone 'Amphan', yellow alert in 9 Kerala districts

New Delhi: The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan' on Monday turned into a super cyclonic storm, only the second over the Bay of Bengal in two decades, and is spiralling towards Indian shores, prompting the West Bengal and Odisha governments to start evacuating people from vulnerable areas, officials said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 37 teams in the coastal areas of the two states, its chief S N Pradhan said.

Yellow alert in 9 Kerala districts

Meanwhile, yellow alert has been declared in nine districts of Kerala. They include Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely in parts of Kerala from May 19 to May 21, the Indian Meteorological Department informed.

Heavy rainfall (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on May 19. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea during the period.

PM Modi reviews situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top government officials in New Delhi, as the impending super cyclone compounded worries at a time when it is grappling with mounting COVID-19 deaths and cases.

In somewhat comforting news for the Centre and the state governments, the IMD forecast that the storm will lose some of its intensity on the way and slam West Bengal as a very severe cyclonic storm during landfall between Digha in the state and Hatiya Islands in Bangladesh on Wednesday evening.

It will still have a maximum sustained wind speed of 165 to 175 kmph gusting up to 185 kmph, the weatherman said.

The super cyclonic storm is however, now moving at a speed of seven kmph and lay centred about 730 km near south of Paradip in Odisha, 890 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal and 1010 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh, said H R Biswas, director of the meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar.

An unspecified number of people were evacuated from coastal areas of Odisha where Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore were likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by high-velocity winds, particularly on May 19 and 20, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department, which has issued an "orange message" for West Bengal, warned of extensive damage in Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts.

Disruption of rail and road link are likely at several places but that will not have a major impact on human lives as only skeletal traffic ply the roads and railway tracks.

Large-scale damage to communication and electricity lines, crops and houses is feared, official sources said.