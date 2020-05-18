CBSE releases date sheet for rescheduled class 10, 12 exams

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the date sheet for the re-scheduled board examinations of class 10th (for North-East Delhi only) and class 12th board examinations for the remaining papers.
Students have been instructed to carry own sanitiser bottles, wear mask to centres. Parents have to ensure their ward is not sick and candidates should follow physical-distancing norms, the CBSE said in its notification. All examinations will be conducted from 10:30am to 1:30pm on the respective date.
While class 12 exams will be conducted across the country, the class 10 exams are only pending in North East Delhi where they were affected due to the law and order situation.
Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
The board was not able to conduct class 10 and 12 exams on eight examination days due to the coronavirus outbreak.
TIME-TABLE
Class 12: All India
July 1: Home Science
July 2: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core
July 7: Informatics Practical (Old and New), Computer Science (Old and New), Information Tech
July 9: Business Studies
July 10: Biotechnology
July 11: Geography
July 13: Sociology
Class 12: North-East
July 3: Physics
July 4: Accountancy
July 6: Chemistry
July 8: English Elective-N, English Elective-C, English Core
July 12: Political Science
July 15: Mathematics, economics, History, Biology
Class 10: North East, Delhi
July 1: Social Science
July 2: Science-Theory, Science-Practical
July 10: Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B
July 15: English Communicative, English Language & Literature