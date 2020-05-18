CBSE releases date sheet for rescheduled class 10, 12 exams

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the date sheet for the re-scheduled board examinations of class 10th (for North-East Delhi only) and class 12th board examinations for the remaining papers.

Students have been instructed to carry own sanitiser bottles, wear mask to centres. Parents have to ensure their ward is not sick and candidates should follow physical-distancing norms, the CBSE said in its notification. All examinations will be conducted from 10:30am to 1:30pm on the respective date.

While class 12 exams will be conducted across the country, the class 10 exams are only pending in North East Delhi where they were affected due to the law and order situation.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The board was not able to conduct class 10 and 12 exams on eight examination days due to the coronavirus outbreak.

TIME-TABLE



Class 12: All India



July 1: Home Science

July 2: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core

July 7: Informatics Practical (Old and New), Computer Science (Old and New), Information Tech

July 9: Business Studies

July 10: Biotechnology

July 11: Geography

July 13: Sociology

Class 12: North-East

July 3: Physics

July 4: Accountancy

July 6: Chemistry

July 8: English Elective-N, English Elective-C, English Core

July 12: Political Science

July 15: Mathematics, economics, History, Biology

Class 10: North East, Delhi



July 1: Social Science

July 2: Science-Theory, Science-Practical

July 10: Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B

July 15: English Communicative, English Language & Literature