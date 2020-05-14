{{head.currentUpdate}}

Failed 9 and 11 classes students to be given another chance to clear exams: CBSE

New Delhi: Students who have failed in class 9 and 11 will be given another opportunity to appear for school-based tests in view of the COVDI-19 crisis, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced.

"The schools can conduct either online or offline exams for the failed class 9, 11 students. This one time opportunity is being extended only in current year in view of the unprecedented condition of COVID-19," CBSE Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The class X CBSE examination was earlier cancelled for students across the country, except for students from North-East Delhi. For students in North-East Delhi, adequate time of ten days will be given to prepare for the exams.

The evaluation of the CBSE answer sheets have already commenced.

