COVID-19 in India: Interactive map and other statistics

Ever since the first case of COVID-19, a disease caused by coronavirus, was reported on January 30 in India, authorities have been enforcing strict measures to curb the spread of the virus. From invoking the colonial-era epidemic diseases law to a complete lockdown of the country, both the Centre and State governments have taken extreme steps to tackle the situation. Despite all these measures, the positive cases have breached 10,000 mark in 75 days. Here is a quick take on the situation in the country.

