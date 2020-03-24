PM Modi praises role of media in tackling COVID-19 challenge

New Delhi: Media has played a praise-worthy role in disseminating information about the novel coronavirus outbreak to every nook and cranny of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

He said the pan-Indian presence of media was significant in fighting the challenge and spreading correct information about the disease at micro-level.

The prime minister was interacting with journalists and stakeholders of print media from all over the country via video conference. Journalists of national and regional media from 14 locations, representing 11 languages, took part in the interaction.

Malayala Manorama Chief Editor Mammen Mathew and Executive Editor Jayant Mammen Mathew attended the conference, representing Malayalam media.

The prime minister said newspapers should devote more local pages to spread awareness about coronavirus.

“It is essential to inform people about where the testing centres are, who should get tested, whom to contact for the tests and the need to follow home isolation protocols. This should be shared in both the newspaper and its web portal,” he said.

He suggested that information, such as availability of essential items during lockdown can also be shared in the regional pages.

The prime minister asked the media to act as a link between the government and people.

Underlining that it is imperative to keep the fighting spirit of the people up, Modi emphasized that it was important to tackle the spread of pessimism, negativity and rumour-mongering. “Citizens need to be assured that the government is committed to countering the impact of COVID-19,” he said.

The journalists and stakeholders from print media appreciated the role played by the prime minister in communicating effectively and leading the country from the front. They said that they will work on the suggestions of the prime minister to publish inspiring and positive stories.

Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, thanked the journalists for preventing the spread of panic through sharing information about proactive, pre-emptive and graded response of the government.

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, also participated in the interaction.