Coronavirus: PM to address nation at 8pm today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak.

"Will address the nation at 8pm today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा।



He had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19.

In his last address on the virus outbreak, Modi had called for "resolve and restraint" to fight the disease.

He had also announced setting up of a task force, to be headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to look at measures to limit economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi has been interacting with various stakeholders on ways to check the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, he will interact with people of Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, on the pandemic.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

Six other states have put in place similar restrictions in some areas in the wake of the outbreak. There are 28 states, eight UTs and in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced strictly as he noted that many people were not following the measures seriously.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.