Coimbatore: 13 people were killed as a KSRTC bus crashed with a lorry at Avinashi in Coimbatore on Thursday morning. The bus bound to Ernakulam was returning from Bengaluru. 23 people were injured in the accident.

The bus left for Bengaluru from Ernakulam on Monday and was suppossed to return by Tuesday night. However, the journey got postponed to Wednesday night due to lack of passengers.

(Further details awaited)