Delhi election results LIVE Updates: AAP leads in 51 seats, BJP in 19

New Delhi: As the counting began for the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party office here is all set to celebrate the re-election.

The Exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for the Aam Aadmi Party. The initial trends are also supporting the claim.

Since early morning on Tuesday, the party volunteers started coming to its headquarters at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi.

Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal also visited the headquarters at 8:47am along with his father and wife and is expected to stay there until the final results are announced.

Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was also at the party office.

Kejriwal will address the volunteers from the terrace of the party headquarters after the results will be clear.

There is also a new banner outside the party office, with the same old slogan "Ache honge paanch saal, Delhi me to Kejriwal" (The coming five years will be good, Kejriwal will be in Delhi).

The party office has been decorated with blue and white balloons -- party's theme colour.

The picture was not much different at the Chief Minister's residence at Civil Lines.

Party candidates and supporters started pouring in to the CM House since early morning on Tuesday.

Security personnel arrive at the Atal Adarsh Bengali Girls Senior Secondary School, one of the counting centres for the Delhi Assembly polls, on the eve of the results, in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI

Looking at the early trends of, Congress candidate from Vikaspuri Mukesh Sharma accepted defeat even before the results were announced.

Sharma took to Twitter and said: "I accept my defeat, and thank all the voters and Congress workers of Vikaspuri constituency. I hope that there will be a holistic development of the area. I will continue to fight for the development of Delhi, Vikaspuri and Uttam Nagar constituencies in future also."

The counting started at 8am on Tuesday.

The counting centres are located across 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in east Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in west Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in north Delhi.

The election, largely seen as a battle between the AAP and the BJP, was held on Saturday, sealing the fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women.

Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than 2015, and asserted that it followed the laid down process to compile data, after the AAP questioned the "delay".

There were 13,780 polling booths where every vote was accounted for by the presiding officers, which is a time-consuming exercise, Sandeep Saxena, senior deputy election commissioner, said at a press conference on Sunday.

Over 1.47 crore people were eligible to vote in the Delhi polls, including 2.33 lakh in the age group of 18-19.

The turnout in the 2015 Assembly polls stood at 67.47 per cent.

The AAP had routed rival parties in the last Assembly polls, bagging 67 seats while the BJP was reduced to mere three seats and the Congress had drawn a blank.



(With PTI&IANS inputs)