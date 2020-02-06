Superstar Vijay's grilling by IT sleuths still on

Chennai: Tamil superstar Vijay is being grilled by Income Tax sleuths for the second day after being summoned from his shooting location in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, according to media reports.

Income Tax personnel had conducted simultaneous searches at several premises linked to a film production house, movie financier and distributors on Wednesday.

Vijay, who was away in Cuddalore district for the shoot of his film Master, was apprised by authorities about the searches, according to media reports.

The shooting was called off for the day after the actor was taken away by IT sleuths for questioning.

A warrant was issued under the provisions of Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, reported The Hindu, quoting a police official who claimed that they had information that "he (Vijay) had taken a huge amount in cash towards salary for his recent blockbuster Bigil."

The publication reported that investigators drove to Vijay's shoot site, searched his caravan, and explained to the actor why he should accompany them to Chennai.

The searches, which began in as many as 38 locations in Tamil Nadu, were still on and unaccounted cash of about Rs 25 crore was seized from the premises of a Tamil film financier who had faced allegations of intimidation and arm-twisting to recover money, official sources told PTI.

So far nothing has been recovered from the actor's house and the inmates were cooperating with authorities in conducting the searches, PTI reported quoting sources.

Raids were conducted at the properties of AGS Group, AGS Cinemas and film financier Anbu Cheliyan. AGS Cinemas had produced Vijay's blockbuster movie Bigil , released last year.

Several documents indicating substantial tax evasion has been seized, sources told PTI.