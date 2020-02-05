Tamil superstar Vijay grilled by IT sleuths?

Chennai: Tamil superstar Vijay was grilled by Income Tax Department sleuths on Wednesday in connection with a tax evasion case, according to media reports.

The actor was reportedly grilled by the Income Tax officials in the sets of his upcoming movie, Master, at Cuddalore.

The shooting was called off for the day after the actor was taken away by IT sleuths for questioning. The shooting will resume tomorrow, The Hindu reported.

Raids were taking place at properties associated with AGS Entertainment at different locations since Wednesday morning, according to unconfirmed media reports.

AGS Cinemas had produced Vijay's blockbuster movie Bigil, which was released last year.

Vijay's 2017 movie Mersal had invited the wrath of BJP sympathisers for its dialogues flaying the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Incidentally, earlier in the day superstar Rajinikanth had backed the Citizenship Amendment Act, which detractors say is discriminatory.