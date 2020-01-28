{{head.currentUpdate}}

'Please bring us back': Indian students in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan plead govt in a video

Onmanorama is publishing a video released by a group of medical students at Hubei University of Medicine in Wuhan, the epicentre of Coronavirus outbreak in China, requesting Indian government to bring them back home.

"We don't know what is happening. We are at the centre of Wuhan. More than 100 people have died here due to Coronavirus infection. We request Indian government to take us home. Please bring us back," H Haritha, one of the students, was heard saying in the video.

Haritha hails from Malappuram district in Kerala. She is one of the 32 Indian medical students, who live under Coronavirus threat in Wuhan.

Coronavirus: Evacuation of Indians from Wuhan likely soon, China toll over 100

The students complained that they have been stranded in the college hostel for many weeks and food and water supply may run out soon. They further said that authorities have not conducted medical tests for them.
KERALA
Wuhan cut off, 63 of us keen to leave, says stranded Keralite student

"We are hearing about deaths everyday. We request Indian government to take home," Muhammed Talha from Maharashtra said in the video.

Akshay Prakash from Ottappalam in Palakkad district is another Keralite in the group.

