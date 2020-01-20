CAA protests: Mangaluru police quiz over 600 residents, including women, from Kerala border

On Monday, 54-year-old Safiya stepped into the Mangaluru North Police Station.

She looked perplexed as she was visiting a police station for the first time in her life. A few minutes later, a police officer asked Safiya what she was doing when the anti-CAA protests happened in Mangaluru on December 19, 2019.

“I told them that I was with my husband. I told them that I had come to the city with my husband who is a fish trader. We heard the commotion in the late afternoon, and we left the place immediately. We don’t know what happened after that,” said Safiya, a beedi worker in Chattipadapu village at Manjeshwar in Kasaragod in Kerala (village name), approximately 31-km from Mangaluru.

Over 600 people, including senior citizens, students, shopkeepers, beedi workers and housewives, living near the Karnataka-Kerala border were served notice. And Safiya was one among them.

The notice, served under Section 41 A of the Criminal Procedure Code by the City Crime Record Bureau (CCRB), asked the people to appear at the Mangaluru North Police Station at 10am on January 20. It informed them that they had assembled unlawfully and rioted in Mangaluru on December 19. “During the course of the investigation, we received information from credible sources that you had unlawfully assembled and rioted with an intention to disrupt the public order,” read the notice.

The notice warned of legal actions if the recipients fail to turn up. “If you fail to appear, we will assume that you will continue to engage in similar unlawful activities. Your absence will lead to further legal actions,” it said.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner PS Harsha said the summons have been issued after one month's meticulous investigation. “The notice has been issued to people, seeking their co-operation with the police probe,” he said.

Two people died in police firing against the anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru on December 19.

Safiya's interrogation



The police issued the summons in English, and Safiya had to seek help from neighbours to understand its content. “After I got to know that it was a police summons, I could not stand my ground. What protests? I am not aware of anything beyond my household. The sight of police personnel used to make me scared. I was worried what I would tell them ever since I got the notice,” she said.



Safiya said the official (she doesn’t remember his name) spoke to her politely, but she was not comfortable with the environment at the police station. “Eventually, the same official told me that we could go home and there was no need to worry,” she said.

But she rued the fact she and her husband lost one day's wage on Monday. “We have to deal with the losses by ourselves,” Safiya said.

'Police want to prove their theory'



Blaming the police action, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said the police have been trying to prove their theory that Muslims and Keralites were behind the December 19 incident.



A week after the firing, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that the violence during the protests were 'pre-planned' and that people from neighbouring Kerala were involved in it.

The organisation's state president Muneer Kattippalla said senior citizens, patients who visited Wenlock and Lady Goshen hospitals and Muslims around Talapaddy, Manjeshwar and Uppala received the notice.

“The police could not find any credible evidence against Muslims. Now they are harassing innocent people from Kerala to prove that they had involved in violence,” he said.