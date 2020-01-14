Prime suspects in kaliyikkavilai cop murder nabbed from Udupi

Thiruvananthapuram/Udupi: The two prime suspects in the killing of a police officer at a checkpost at Kaliyikkavilai in Tamil Nadu earlier this month have been nabbed from Udupi, Karnataka, by the Q Branch of Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Abdu Shameem, 29, and Taufeeq, 27, both hailing from Thiruvithancode near Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district.

Special Sub-inspector (SSI) Wilson was allegedly shot and stabbed by them when he was on duty at the Kaliyakkavilai checkpost, close to the state border with Kerala, in Kanyakumari district by 9:30pm on January 8. Three rounds of shots were fired at the 58-year-old, who was set to retire in a few months.

Two live and two empty bullets were recovered from the scene.

The Kerala police had announced a reward for those who provide information about the two suspects.

A five-member gang was earlier arrested from Thenmala in Kerala's Kollam district by the Kerala Police. The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch later took the gang into custody.

Kerala Police was on high alert after Tamil Nadu police 'Q' branch reported that the men, believed to have links to a terror outfit, had fled to Kerala after the shooting.

Strict vehicle inspections were being carried out across Kerala. A lookout for a black car bearing the number TN-57 AW 1559 was also put out.

The police team had assessed circumstantial evidence to realise that the suspects had clearly made arrangements to flee after the murder and might use multiple vehicles. Two eyewitnesses had reportedly given statements to the police.

The role of a terrorist network was suspected in the murder.

Wilson was the only cop on duty at the checkpost near the Kerala border which was set up to thwart sand smuggling. He is survived by wife and two daughters.

Earlier condoling the death of the SSI, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said government job will be provided to one of the family members of the deceased on compassionate grounds besides solatium.

DMK had announced Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance to his family.