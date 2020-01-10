TN cop killed to likely avenge busting of terror network

Parassala: The role of a terrorist network is suspected in the murder of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at a checkpost at Kaliyikkavilai, close to the southern Kerala frontier, in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari district on Wednesday night. Even as the police of the two southern states are coordinating over the probe, it is suspected that the cop was gunned down by a duo to avenge the recent arrest of terrorists from Bengaluru and Delhi by the Tamil Nadu Police.

The likely motive became evident after the police identified the murder accused as Thiruvithancode natives Abdu Shameem, 29, and Taufeeq, 27.

Shameem is suspected to be linked to the gang of terrorists who were arrested in Bengaluru and Delhi recently and is an accused in a 2014 murder in Chennai. The gang reportedly planned to carry out terror attacks in the country, as per police sources.



The checkpost, where the cop was murdered, is just 20 km from Shameem's native place. The accused probably picked this checkpost as they were familiar with the place.



As the killers did not have any personal enmity towards the cop, police suspect that they had a larger interest by eliminating him.



The police suspect that Shameem would have been deputed to carry out attacks as per the gang's plot.

Terror links



The Tamil Nadu Police hopes to get more leads on checkpost murder by questioning five terror suspects arrested recently from Bengaluru and Delhi. The police suspect the duo behind Wilson's murder to be part of the same gang.



The 'Q’ branch police had busted a terror module linked to the Islamic State and arrested Tamil Nadu natives Imran Khan, Muhammed Haneef, and Muhammed Syed in Bengaluru last week. Those arrested and Shameem, who is now an accused in Wednesday's murder, were allegedly involved in the killing of Hindu Munnani leader P K Suresh Kumar in Chennai in 2014.

In all six people were arrested in the 2014 case, including Khaja Moideen and Abdul Muthalib. (Khaja Moideen and Abdul Muthalib were arrested in Delhi on Thursday.) The police said that Khaja Moideen was then the chief of the IS in Tamil Nadu. The accused were released on bail in January last year. They had appeared in court for the trial till November, but then went missing.

The police had suspected that they had fled to Bangladesh. The three were arrested from Bengaluru the other day for helping them flee.

Well-planned hit

The police have found circumstantial evidence to prove that accused had clearly made arrangements to flee after the murder at the checkpost on Wednesday. The police also suspect that more than one vehicle was ready to help them escape.

The police have found CCTV images that show the accused walking at the end of the Marthandom Bridge at 9.07 pm on Wednesday. They had reached the checkpost, 100 metres from the bridge, at 9.33pm. They are seen walking leisurely along the road, and talking to one another, the video shows.

The police also found it baffling that the assailants did not make any attempt to cover their face while walking along the roads that had lot of CCTV cameras.

They could have reached the road, where the checkpost is located, from PPM Junction and Kaliyikkavilai bus stand. As a 24-hour strike was observed on Wednesday, most shops were not functioning and roads were deserted.

The accused had reportedly used latest guns to commit the murder. As per the preliminary finding, the 7.62-millimetre bullets were used. A man who runs a shop nearby and witness to the murder said that he heard only a feeble sound akin to those made by toy guns. After the murder, the accused entered the premises of a nearby place of worship and exited through the other side on to the National Highway. This proves that they had properly planned their escape.

Alert sounded in Kerala

Strict vehicle inspections are being carried out across Kerala after reports said that the accused could have entered Kerala. The state police received information that the accused entered the state in a black car.

All the police stations have been alerted and the car's number too have been relayed.

The police have been asked to be cautious during the inspections as the accused are believed to be armed.

The Kerala Police would help the Tamil Nadu cops in the murder probe. Tamil Nadu DGP J K Tripathi and Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera held talks at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Thursday. Behera said that there were no security concerns as of now, but he refused to divulge more details.

Two witnesses



Two eyewitnesses have reportedly given statements to the police. One is a nearby shopkeeper and the other a student, who lives in the area. The police have not revealed their name and other details.

Rs 10 lakh aid

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said in the Assembly that that strong action would be taken against the murderers. Four special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

The CM also said that the family would be given Rs 10-lakh compensation and one of his kin would be given a government job.

Reward for information



The police have announced a cash reward for those giving any information that can help in nabbing the accused.

DGP Behera said that the name and details of those providing information would not be revealed.

If you have any information that can aid in the probe, contact the control room at the state police chief's office: 0471 2722500, 9497900999.

Cop was about to retire



The murdered cop Wilson, who was on medical leave for two months after a vehicle accident, had resumed work only on January 1. He had just 15 months of service left.

He is survived by wife Angel Mary and children Antony Rinija and Vineetha.

After the autopsy was held at the Asharipallam Medical College Hospital, his mortal remains were brought to the house at Paruthivilai by 2pm on Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu Police accorded Guard of Honour as his family members bid a teary farewell to Wilson.