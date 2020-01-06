Keralite tenant asked to vacate Delhi house for Amit Shah 'Go Back' chant

New Delhi: A Keralite advocate and her friend based in Delhi have been asked to vacate their rented house over their protest and sloganeering against Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was on a door-to-door campaign in the locality as part of BJP's outreach to drum up support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Advocate Surya and her friend Harina shouted out 'Go Back' while Amit Shah was on a visit to a locality in Lajpat Nagar in South Delhi. After the incident, Surya and Harina have been reportedly asked to vacate the house by its owner.

The union minister was on a visit to three houses that were chosen in advance. Members of Parliament Vijay Goel and Meenakshi Lekhi also accompanied the minister, who distributed notices in support of the CAA at the houses.

When Shah came out from the first house, Surya and Harina shouted out ‘Go Back’ from the top floor of the neighbouring house.

Holding on to a banner that said 'Shame Shah', they continued to shout 'Go Back'. The BJP workers, who accompanied Shah, shouted back slogans. During this, the house owner turned up and removed the banner. Soon, the police personnel also stepped up security in the area.

Even as the protests were continuing, Amit Shah went ahead with the campaigning. The party had chosen its strongholds in Delhi for the campaign to avoid protests over the CAA that has engulfed a few parts of the country over the last month.

Surya is reportedly a native of Kollam in south Kerala.