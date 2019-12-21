Exclusive: Police name two men killed in Mangaluru firing as accused in the FIR

In a curious turn, the Mangaluru City Police have named two persons killed in police firing in the city on December 19 as accused in the First Information Report (FIR).

Jaleel, 49, and Nauseen, 23, were killed due to bullet injuries when police fired at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest march in Bunder area in the heart of Mangaluru city on December 19.

Jaleel has been named as accused No. 3 while Nauseen Yane has been named accused No. 8 in the FIR, accessed by Onmanorama. As many as 77 persons have been named in the FIR for their involvement in the CAA protests.

The development came even as Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited the city on Saturday and met the families of the victims and directed Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Roopesh to announce compensation for the family.

Police personnel fire tear gas shells during their clash with the protesters participating in a rally against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, in Mangaluru, Thursday. Photo: PTI

Speaking to the media, B S Yediyurappa said that he has sought for detailed report regarding the incident and has ordered for the inquiry into the reason behind the firing, that led to the death of Jaleel and Nauseen.

Jaleel, an odd-job laborer at Bunder fishing port, is survived by his wife Faiza Fathima (Zara) and two children 14-year old Shifani and 10-year old son Sabil. Nauseen has left behind his brothers and parents.

The FIR stated that approximately 1,500 to 2,000 people assembled for the protests. This contradicted City Police Commissioner Harsha's earlier claim that 6,000 to 7,000 people were present at the protest venue.

The two were part of protests, states FIR

According to FIR, Jaleel and Nauseen were part of a violent protest against CAA 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was organised by Muslim organizations.

Earlier, media reports suggested that the two were not part of the anti-CAA protests.



The News Minute reported, quoting Jaleel's friends, that he was shot dead while waiting for his two children to come home from school.

Nauseen's mother told Indian Express that her son did not participate in the protest at all.

“The protesters camped at Hamilton circle near Deputy Commissioner’s office despite the warning by the City Police Commissioner PS Harsha that Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 144 was in effect,” the FIR stated.

“The protestors, including activists of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and other Muslim organisations, shouted slogans against CAA and NRC. They even raised slogans against the police. The protesters attacked the police party with bottles, stones, sticks and gravely injured several of its police personnel. The enraged crowd even attacked a KSRTC bus and destroyed public property.

It stated that besides mild-lathi charge, the police had to use tear gas shells and even resorted to firing in self-defence, after the mob tried to set fire at Mangalore North Police Station.

400 'unknown persons' in seven FIRs

Besides the FIR naming Jaleel and Nauseen, the police has registered seven other FIRs naming 400 'unknown persons' from Mangaluru North, Mangaluru South and Mangaluru East police station limits

