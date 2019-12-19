Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in Bengaluru during Citizenship Act protests

Bengaluru: Historian Ramachandra Guha was detained on Thursday during a protest against Citizenship Act in Bengaluru.

He was participating in the protest at the Town Hall.

The police have imposed ban on large gatherings - under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code - in Bengaluru and many other cities across the state in view of the protests against the contentious act.

Guha told NDTV that he has been detained by police for holding a poster of Gandhi and speaking about the constitution to the press.

Three policemen held Guha's hand and forcefully dragged him to the police van even as he was talking to the media near the protest venue.

Gandhi’s biographer @Ram_Guha detained in Bangalore for doing Gandhigiri! Surely a strong state shouldn’t be afraid of peaceful protests in the 150th year of Bapu? — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 19, 2019

He tried to argue with the policemen, but they did not listen to him.

He told mediapersons that the police are acting under directions from the centre. "We are protesting against a discriminatory act peacefully. Look, have you seen any violence here?" The police dragged him before he could complete the sentence.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 authorises the Executive Magistrate of any state or territory to issue an order to prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area.