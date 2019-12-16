No Indian citizen will be affected by amended citizenship law: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets on Monday has said while dissent is an essential part of democracy, violence is not. He was articulating government's stand on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing. Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said the need of the hour is for all to work together for empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. Blaming the violence on "vested interest groups", the PM alleged that they are out to divide India and create disturbances.

Assuring the people of no discrimination based on religion, Modi said, "I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India."

Appealing for peace, the Prime Minister said, "It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods."

On Sunday, buses were set ablaze and large-scale clashes took place near Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital. Protests at various universities such as Aligarh Muslim university in Uttar Pradesh, spread soon.