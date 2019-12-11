Fresh anti-CAB protests erupt, students clash with police in Assam

Guwahati: A day after total shutdown in Assam to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, fresh protests erupted in the state on Wednesday when the legislation was moved in the Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah.

To tackle the situation, the police had to fire rubber bullets and resort to lathi charge on the protestors in Dibrugarh district, the police said.

A journalist was injured in stone pelting by a mob and the police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them near a polytechnic institute in Dibrugarh town.

Though no organisation has called for a bandh on Wednesday, people have come out in large numbers in Jorhat, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur and several other districts since morning.

Tyres were burnt and logs placed on the roads and rail tracks to stop movement of vehicles and trains across the state, the police said.

Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse protesters to clear the roads and rail tracks near Chaulkhowa in Dibrugarh.Rubber bullets were fired and lathicharge was carried out against agitators at Moran in the district, the police said.

Students clash with police

Meanwhile, a large group of students fought a pitched battle with the police near the state secretariat here on Wednesday.

Students in large numbers were seen proceeding towards the Secretariat from all directions. Another group has reached Ganeshguri area, around 500 metres from the centre of power.

They broke a barricade on GS Road following which the police resorted to lathi charge. Teargas shells were also lobbed at the students who also threw the shells back at the policemen.

Claiming that several of them were injured in the lathicharge, the students said, "This is a barbaric government led by Sarbananda Sonowal. We will not succumb to any pressure till the CAB is repealed."

Traffic has gone haywire in the city.

NFR cancels, reschedules several trains

In view of the massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Assam, the Northeast Frontier Railway on Wednesday cancelled many trains and rescheduled a few that originate from the state.

At least 14 trains have either been cancelled, short terminated or diverted anticipating "disruptions in train movement," NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said in a statement.

Out of these, eight trains have been "completely" cancelled, while the rest have been short terminated, the statement said.

The Avadh Assam Express is rescheduled to originate from New Tinsukia and will remain cancelled between Dibrugarh and New Tinsukia.

The LedoGuwahati Intercity Express, Dibrugarh FurketingGuwahati Intercity Express, NaharlagunTinsukia Intercity Express and DekargaonDibrugarh Intercity Express have been fully cancelled.

On Tuesday, normal life across Assam came to a standstill due to an 11-hour North East bandh called by the North East Students' Organisation (NESO), an umbrella body of all the student bodies of the northeast, and a 12-hour Assam bandh by the Left-Democratic organisations.

CAB in Rajya Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday moved the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, saying that Indian Muslims "were, are and will remain Indian citizens".

Moving the bill that provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Shah said minorities in the three nations do not get equal rights.

The population of minorities in these countries has reduced by as much as 20 per cent, either by way of elimination or having migrated to India, he said, adding that these migrants did not get rights to jobs and education.

The bill provides citizenship to these persecuted minorities, Shah said.

Several MPs of opposition parties moved a motion to send the Citizenship Amendment Bill to the select committee of the Upper House.

The bill and the opposition motion will be put to vote after a debate on it.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

