Rape survivor set ablaze by 5, including accused, in Unnao

Lucknow: A rape survivor from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze early on Thursday morning by five men, including one who was accused in the crime, police said.

The incident occurred at Sindupur village under Bihar police station area.

The men took her outside her village and into the fields and doused her in petrol before setting her on fire. Police have rushed to the spot and the woman was admitted to a government hospital in Lucknow where she is in a critical condition.

The woman has named five persons and three of them have been arrested, the police said.

The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail, the police said.

The incident has caused tension in the region.

