Former Election Commissioner TN Seshan dies at 87

Chennai: Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Tirunellai Narayana Iyer Seshan, who led the game-changing electoral reforms in the country in the 1990s, died of cardiac arrest at his residence here on Sunday. He was 87 years old.

T N Seshan was the 10th Chief Election Commissioner and had served from December 12, 1990 to December 11, 1996.

Sad to announce that Shri TN Seshan passed away a short while ago. He was a true legend and a guiding force for all his successors. I pray for peace to his soul. — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) November 10, 2019

He was born in December 1932 in Thirunellai in Kerala's Palakkad district. His guidance in electoral reforms and the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct made him popular across the country. Seshan took stern action against any politician who tried to flout its provisions.

The legendary Seshan was not keeping good health for the past couple of years and he passed away at about 9:30pm, a senior police official told PTI.

TN Seshan has passed away in Chennai. He was my father’s classmate at VictoriaCollege Palakkad — a courageous &crusty boss who asserted the ElectionCommission’s autonomy& authority as no CEC before him had done. A pillar of our democracy pic.twitter.com/FfGBuJnWoU — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 10, 2019

Known for his no-nonsense attitude, he was largely confined to his home here for the past several years due to old age.

A retired 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, he had also served as the 18th Cabinet Secretary of India.

He had also won the Ramon Magsaysay Award for his services to the government in 1996.