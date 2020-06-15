Kerala reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 73 recoveries on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 82 new Covid-19 cases and 73 recoveries on Monday.

Meanwhile, another COVID-19 death was also reported in the state. The samples of Thiruvananthapuram native S Rameshan, 67, who passed away on Friday turned positive on Monday.



Among the new cases, 49 infected persons came from abroad (UAE-19, Kuwait-12, Saudi-9, Qatar-5, Oman-2, Nigeria-2) while 23 came from other states (Maharashtra-13, Tamil Nadu-4, Delhi-3, Rajasthan-1, West Bengal-1, Telangana-1. Nine individuals contracted the disease through contact.



District-wise distribution of new cases

Ernakulam 13

Pathanamthitta 11

Kottayam 10

Kannur 10

Palakkad 7

Malappuram 6

Kozhikode 6

Alappuzha 5

Kollam 4

Thrissur 3

Kasaragod 3

Idukki 2

Thiruvananthapuram 1

Wayanad 1



District-wise distribution of recoveries

Kannur-21

Palakkad 12

Kollam 11

Malappuram 10

Thrissur 6

Kozhikode 4

Kasaragod 4

Thiruvananthapuram 3

Ernakulam 2

The state currently, has 1,348 active cases. 1,174 patients have recovered from the illness so far.

As on Monday, 2,47,641 people have returned to the state from abroad and other states (By air – 75,656, by sea – 1,621, by road – 1,42,388, by train – 27,976). Of them, 1,29,971 people have completed their 14-day mandatory quarantine. There are 1,20,727 people in quarantine now. Of them, 1,18,704 are home/institutional quarantined and 2,023 in hospitals; 219 hospitalised today.

Of the 1,14,753 samples sent for tests, results of 1,996 are awaited. Samples of 31,424 people among priority groups were tested as part of sentinel surveillance. Of them, 29,991 have turned negative. So far, 1,51,686 samples have been sent for tests.

Ernakulam reports highest number of cases



Most number of cases were reported in Ernakulam today -- 13. Nine of them came from abroad and four from other states. The patients include natives of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

There are 83 COVID patients undergoing treatment in the district. Of them, 78 have been admitted to Kalamassery Medical College and Angamaly Adlux. Five undergo treatment at INHS Sanjeevani.

Eleven cases were reported in Pathanamthitta today. Seven of them returned from abroad and four from other states. Two of the infected are natives of Chenneerkkara and two from Elanthoor. The remaining infected are natives of Kalanjoor, Kulanada, Naaranammoozhi, Ezhamkulam, Thottapuzhassery, Naranganam and Kokkathode.

In Kottayam, 10 cases were reported. Five of them came from abroad and three from other states. The remaining two are the parents of a youth who had tested positive after he returned from abroad. The patients include a pregnant woman who came from Thoothukudi on June 4.

Of the seven cases reported in Palakkad, three came from abroad and two from other states. The remaining two contracted the disease through contact. A 10-year-old boy and 11-year-old boy at Pathirippala contracted the disease through contact with their grandmother who had tested positive on June 9. A one-year-old girl who returned from Saudi Arabia is also among those tested positive.

In Malappuram, three of the six who tested positive are returnees from abroad. Two came from other states. A lab technician at Manjeri contracted the disease through contact with a colleague who had tested positive on June 5.

In Alappuzha, five tested positive. Three of them came from abroad and two contracted the disease through contact. Those who contracted the virus through contact are a couple, aged 72 and 66, at Champakulam. They had come in contact with a child who came back from Delhi on May 30 and tested positive on June 12.

5 more hotspots

Five more regions have been converted into hot spots. The new hot spots are Alagappa Nagar, Vellangalloor, Tholur in Thrissur district; Kinanoor-Karinthalam in Kasaragod district and Thalassery in Kannur district.

Two hostpots were removed from the list. These are Vandazhi and Puthunagaram from Palakkad district. There are currently 125 hotspots in the state.



Meanwhile, the Kerala government on Monday eased travel and quarantine restrictions for those visiting the state for emergency purposes.

Individuals visiting the state for priority needs such as education, business, healthcare, property management and court visits may register at the Covid-19 Jagratha portal for e-passes, the order issued by the government stated. This pass will have a validity of seven days. The order said these travellers need not undergo the mandatory 14 days of home quarantine.