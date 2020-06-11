{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kannur resident dies of COVID on Wednesday night, Kerala toll rises to 19

Kerala reported its 19th COVID death on Wednesday.

P K Mohammed, 70, who hailed from Iritty in Kannur district died at the Government Medical College late on Wednesday.

His COVID test returned positive earlier on Wednesday and he was taken to the hospital when his condition worsened at night. However, he breathed his last soon after reaching the hospital.
KERALA
This is the second COVID death reported from Kannur district.

COVID deaths in Kerala:

P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur), Dinny Chacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur), Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur), E Hamza Koy (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer), Shabnas (Edappal in Malappuram), Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad) Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode); Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur); Joshy (68, Thiruvalla); Telangana native, Asiya (62, Kozhikode); Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Note: Though Mehraoof hailed from the Union Territory of Puducherry, his deaths has been included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from.

