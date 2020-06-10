COVID-19: 65 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 57 recover

Kerala recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases and 57 recoveries on Wednesday.

Among the new cases, 34 infected persons came from abroad while 25 came from other states. 5 contracted the disease through contact.

The test result of Kumaran, 87, who died on June 7 in Thrissur, also returned positive on Wednesday.

The state has reported 2,143 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 905 persons have been recovered. The remaining 1,238 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Kozhikode-10

Thrissur- 9

Malappuram-7

Thiruvananthapuram-6

Palakkad-6

Kollam- 4

Idukki- 4

Ernakulam-4

Wayanad- 4

Kannur- 4

Pathanamthitta-3

Kottayam-3

Alappuzha-1

A total of 2,10,592 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,08,748 are under home-quarantine and 1,844 are in hospitals.

206 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

So far, 98,304 individuals (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing. Of these, 93,475 samples tested yielded negative results.

In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 24,508 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts. Of them, 22,950 have returned negative.

Five more regions have been converted into hot spots.

The new hot spots are Athavanad in Malappuram district, Aymanam, Madappally, and Edayarikkapuzha in Kottayam, as well as Valiyaparambu in Kasaragod.

There are currently 163 hotspots in the state.