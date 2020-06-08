Body of missing student found in Meenachil river, family alleges foul play

Kottayam: The body of a missing student was recovered from Meenachil river in Pala of Kerala's Kottayam district on Monday. The deceased, Kanjirappally native Anju P Shaji, had been missing since Saturday.

Her body was found floating in the river a few kilometres away from the college she was studying, Manorama News reported.

Anju, a B.Com student at St. Antony's Parallel College, Kanjirappally, had appeared for the final year examination at Holy Cross College, Cherpunkal, near Pala in Kottayam district, on Saturday.

During the examination, the principal of the institution, who is a priest, allegedly found the student copying and confiscated her examination papers and hall-ticket, her family told Manorama News.

According to college authorities, Anju attempted to cheat during the exam by copying lessons on her hall-ticket.

In a CCTV footage, Anju was seen leaving the college premises on Saturday evening. She had been missing since then.

The student's family, however, denied the allegations. Her family and tuition teacher said the girl was unlikely to cheat in the exam as she was a brilliant student.

They also alleged that the college authorities did not inform them of the incident until they came seeking the girl.

The family said they want a thorough investigation into the incident.

Kerala Women's Commission lodges complaint

The Kerala Women's Commission has lodged a complaint on the death of Anju. The case was filed on the behest of Commission member EM Radha, a statement informed. Kottayam district police superintendent will be asked to investigation the matter.