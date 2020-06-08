Kerala likely to get three more trains soon

Kochi: Kerala is likely to get three more trains soon. The Railway board recently approved Ernakulam-Tatanagar Junction (Jamshedpur), Ernakulam-Velankanni Biweekly (via Kollam and Chenkotta) and Mangaluru-Coimbatore Shatabdi trains.

However, even if the trains get charted in the revised timetable - set to be implemented in July this year - the commencement of the services may get delayed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Railways' coach factories have been facing severe manpower shortage due to the pandemic. It will be difficult for the Railways to finish the production of new coaches in this situation.

The board has also decided to extend Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai Express to Rameswaram and Guruvayoor-Punalur passenger train to Madurai as an express train.

However, Kerala's demand for Ernakulam-Rameswaram and Kollam-Tirupati trains were rejected.

Decision on the extension of Pune-Ernakulam Express and Tambaram-Nagercoil Antyodaya Express to Kollam Junction will be taken after the completion of track doubling in Kottayam.