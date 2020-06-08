{{head.currentUpdate}}

One more COVID death in Kerala, toll at 18

Youth dies of COVID-19 in Thrissur, Kerala's toll at 18
Dinny Chacko (L), Thrissur Medical College Hospital
Another COVID death has been reported from Kerala.

The deceased has been identified as Dinny Chacko, 43, who hails from Chalakkudy in Thrissur district. He was undergoing treatment at Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

This is the third COVID death being reported from Thrissur.

With this, the number of COVID deaths in the state has risen to 18.

COVID deaths in Kerala:

Dinny Chacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur), Kumar (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur district), Former Santosh Trophy footballer E Hamza Koy (61), Shabnas (Edappal in Malappuram district), Xavier (Kavanad in Kollam district), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad) Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira in Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode); Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur); Joshy (68, Thiruvalla); Telangana native, Asiya (62, Kozhikode); Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Mehroof and the Telangana native deaths are included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from.

On Sunday, Kerala recorded 107 COVID-19 cases. Total cases in the state surged to 1,915. Of them, 1,095 are active cases.

