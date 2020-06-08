COVID-19: 91 new positive cases in Kerala on Monday, 11 recover

After three consecutive days of 100-plus COVID-19 cases, Kerala on Monday reported 91 more cases.

With this, the tally of confirmed cases rose to 1994. Of them, 1,174 are active cases.

Eleven patients tested negative on Monday. So far, 814 have recovered.

One COVID-19 death too was reported from the state.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Alappuzha - 5

Ernakulam - 3

Kasaragod - 8

Kannur - 4

Kozhikode - 13

Kollam - 5

Kottayam - 3

Malappuram - 14

Pathanamthitta - 3

Palakkad - 1

Thiruvananthapuram - 3

Thrissur - 27

Wayanad - 2

Of them, 73 have come from abroad. UAE-42, Kuwait-15, Oman-5, Russia-4, Nigeria-3, Saudi Arabia-2, Italy-1 and Jordan-1

15 persons came from other states. Maharashtra-6, Tamil Nadu-6, Delhi-2 and Karnataka-1.

One contracted the disease through contact.

Two healthcare workers in Thrissur district too have tested positive for COVID.

COVID cases in Thrissur crossed 100 as 26 more tested positive. The district now has 123 active cases. There are two healthcare workers among the new positive cases.

Of the 14 new cases reported in Malappuram, 12 are returnees from abroad while the remaining two came back from Chennai and Bengaluru. There are three pregnant women among them.

Four more cases were reported in Kannur which has 118 active cases. Three of the new cases are returnees from abroad and one from Mumbai.

All the five new cases in Kollam are returnees from abroad. There is a staff nurse who came back from Dubai among the infected.

Of the five cases reported in Kozhikode, four belong to a family. A woman who returned from Abu Dhabi on May 31 and her three daughters have tested positive. A 50-year-old Dubai returnee is the fifth infected.

The three new patients in Ernakulam are returnees from Nigeria, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi. The returnee from Nigeria is a native of Chennai.

Three more cases were reported in Kottayam. Two of them returned from Kuwait and one from Saudi. All are women.

The lone patient who tested positive in Palakkad is a Chennai returnee.

Recoveries

11 persons were cured of the disease on Monday.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Kasaragod - 5

Kannur - 2

Palakkad - 2

Wayanad - 2

So far, 814 people have been cured of COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 1,97,078 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,95,307 are under home-quarantine and 1,771 are in hospitals.

211 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

So far, 85,676 samples have been sent for testing. Of these, 82,362 samples tested yielded negative results.

In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 22,357 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts.

Eighteenth COVID death

Another COVID death has been reported from Kerala.

The deceased has been identified as Dinny Chacko, 43, who hails from Chalakkudy in Thrissur district. He was undergoing treatment at Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

Dinny had arrived from the Maldives with his wife, child and mother-in-law. They were in institutional quarantine. On the third day of their return, they developed symptoms. Dinny was the first to test positive. The other three, too, tested positive later, but they have outlived their symptoms and are now said to be stable.

Dinny, who had diabetes and kidney-related ailments, was on ventilator for the last six days.

This is the third COVID death being reported from Thrissur.

With this, the number of COVID deaths in the state has risen to 18.

Hotspots

Six more regions have been converted into hot spots.

The new hot spots are Shornur in Palakkad, Murukanadu, Kuruva, Kalpakanchery, Edappal and Vattamkulam in Malappuram district.

There are currently 150 hot spots in the state.