87-year-old dies of COVID-19 in Kerala, death toll rises to 17

Thrissur: Kerala reported another COVID-19 death on Sunday.

Kumar, 87, hailing from Engandiyoor in Kerala's Thrissur district was under treatment for the coronavirus at a private hospital here. He suffered from respiratory ailments. He succumbed to the disease soon after being brought to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

Forty individuals, including doctors who were in contact with the patient have been placed under observation.

COVID deaths in Kerala

Former Santosh Trophy footballer, E Hamza Koya, had succumbed to the virus early on Saturday. Hamza Koya, 61, died of comorbidities while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Manjeri Medical College hospital.

He was also suffering from pneumonia, had acute respiratory distress syndrome and cardiac problems, and underwent plasma therapy on the direction of the medical board as his condition worsened, a medical bulletin said.

Shabnas (Edappal in Malappuram district), Xavier (Kavanad in Kollam district), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad) Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira in Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode); Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur); Joshy (68, Thiruvalla); Telangana native, Asiya (62, Kozhikode); Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Mehroof and the Telangana native deaths are included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from.

On Sunday, Kerala recorded 107 COVID-19 cases. Total cases in the state surged to 1,915. Of them, 1,095 are active cases.