COVID-19: 56-day-old infant, former footballer die in Kerala; death toll rises to 17

Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Kerala.

Malappuram native Hamsakoya, 61, and a 56-day-old infant who arrived from Coimbatore died to COVID-related co-morbidities while undergoing treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

The infant's parents hail from Chethaloor in Palakkad.

Hamsakoya is a former football player who played for Maharashtra in Santosh Trophy matches between 1981-86. He has also made a mark playing for Western Railway (1978), Union Bank (1981), RCF (1983), Tata Sports Club (1984) and Orkai Mills (1986).

He was selected for the Indian football camp twice in his career.

He was settled in Mumbai. His family members are also being treated for coronavirus. All five of them, including his two grandchildren, have tested positive for coronavirus.

With this, the number of COVID deaths in the state rises to 17.

COVID deaths in Kerala

Shabnas (Edappal in Malappuram district), Xavier (Kavanad in Kollam district), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad) Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira in Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode); Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur); Joshy (68, Thiruvalla); Telangana native, Asiya (62, Kozhikode); Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Mehroof and the Telangana native deaths are included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from.

On Friday, Kerala registered its biggest single-day spike of COVID cases with 111. Total cases in the state surged to 1,699. Of them, 973 are active cases.