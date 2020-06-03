Quotation gang behind Kottayam woman’s murder?

Kottayam: The Kerala Police suspect the role of a quotation gang in the murder of a 55-year-old woman, Sheeba Salih, at Thazhathangady in Kottayam district.

Sheeba, 55, was found dead at her house, Shani Manzil, at Parappadath in Thazhathangadi on Monday morning, while her husband, Mohammad Salih, was found unconscious nearby with assault wounds.

The police have found that Sheeba and her husband had financial dealings with several people. It is suspected that a dispute over the financial deal had led to the murder.

The investigation points fingers at a gang, based out of Thazhathangady, and involved in financial dealings.

It was also suspected that the assailants had not plotted the murder. Instead their objective was to extort money from the couple.

The cops reached this conclusion as the assailants had not used lethal weapons to attack the couple. However, when the dispute escalated, the assailants were provoked to attack the couple using the tea table in the room. Though electric wires were tied around the victims' bodies, there was no proof of them being electrocuted.

Attacked & tied up

The assailants had first hit Sheeba and then attacked Salih. Both of them were tied up using electric wires and the assailants ransacked the house. They then left the gas cylinder open. They exited the house through the back door and fled the house in the couple's car. Sheeba's relatives said that the gold bangles, chain and earrings worn by her, and the ornaments stored in the cupboard were missing.

As the victims had suffered grievous injuries, the police suspect that the assailants have a criminal background, or have a history of substance abuse or mental illness.

It is also suspected that the car and gold ornaments were stolen to make it appear as a case of burglary and mislead the investigation.

Meanwhile, the police have found CCTV images of a person, suspected to be the culprit, fleeing in a car from the crime scene. Though images of the car as it passed through Kumarakom and Vechoor were found, the car is yet to be traced. The police have also received information that their car was taken to Kochi, based on CCTV visuals. The probe team hopes to the nab the culprits within two days.

The police, however, suspect the involvement of more than one person as it is unlikely that a lone individual can attack two people in the house and tie them up.

The police are probing the three possible angles of personal enmity, dispute over financial dealings and burglary in the blood-chilling incident.

The heinous manner in which the couple were attacked prompted the police to suspect that the culprits harboured enmity against them. The police team is also checking whether the assailants planned to set the house on fire, by leaving the gas cylinder open.

The police also found blood-stained gloves from the house. Following the scent of the blood-stained glove, the police sniffer dog had run up to near the Arupuzha bridge on Kottayam Road, which is 1km away.

The police recorded the statements of some people who frequently interacted with the couple on Tuesday.

The case is probed by a 13-member team led by DySP R Sreekumar. DIG Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar and district police chief G Jayadev are also following-up on the investigation.

Autopsy findings

The post-mortem report has said that Sheeba had died of head injuries. Her skull was fractured in the impact of the attack, leading to haemorrhage. Several wounds were also found on the body. The autopsy also found signs of assault.

Though live electric wires were found on the bodies, the post-mortem report does not say that Sheeba was electrocuted. However, the body parts will be sent to the forensic lab in Thiruvananthapuram for more tests.

Police surgeon Dr Ranju Raveendran, who is also the Kottayam Medical College forensic department chief, carried out the post-mortem.

Sheeba’s husband continues to be in a critical condition at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. The 65-year-old had undergone a surgery at the hospital.

Sheeba's funeral was held at the Taj Juma Masjid in Kottayam on Tuesday evening. Her daughter Shani and her husband, who are in Muscat, watched the funeral proceedings through a video call.