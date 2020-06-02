{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kerala reports 12th COVID casualty, priest dies at Thiruvananthapuram MCH

Kerala reports 12th COVID casualty, priest dies at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported its twelfth COVID-19 death on Tuesday.

The latest victim, Father K G Varghese, 77, was resident of Nalanchira Church in Thiruvananthapuram district.
He was diagnosed with COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital following a bike accident.

He was suffering from severe respiratory illness and breathed his last at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Five people had succumbed to the virus last week.

Here is the list of the deceased:

Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode); Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur); Joshy (68, Thiruvalla); Telangana native, Asiya (62, Kozhikode); Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Mehroof and the Telangana native deaths are included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from.

Kerala on Tuesday recorded 86 more COVID–19 positive cases, the highest spike so far, taking the state's total number of cases to 1,412.

There are 774 people are under treatment for the infection in various hospitals, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

