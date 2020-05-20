The Cabinet has decided to postpone the SSLC and Plus two examinations just a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan insisted that it would be held as scheduled. The exams have now been tentatively scheduled for the first week of June.

Last week, it was decided to conduct the remaining SSLC, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations from May 26 to May 30. The UDF leaders, and many teachers' organisations, had said it would not be practical to hold the examinations as teachers and students would find it hard to reach schools at a time when public transport had not been fully restored.

It would also be virtually impossible to observe social distancing when lakhs of students and their parents reach schools, it was said. The Chief Minister had argued that social distancing could be followed as examination time was different from normal school time.

Further, the Centre also wants educational institutions to remain closed during the fourth phase of the lockdown.

It is estimated that 4.2 lakh students appear for the SSLC examinations, and another 8 lakh for Plus One, Plus two and vocational higher secondary examination.

It was also not clear how Kerala students stuck in neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnatska could appear for the examinations. For instance, 274 students who have to write the SSLC exams, and 204 who have to write the higher secondary exams, in Kasaragod are now in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister had said the parents themselves should make the necessary travel arrangements. He hinted that the government would facilitate their smooth journey.

However, there were other precautionary issues the government seemed to have overlooked. For instance, the students and their parents returning from other states had to mandatorily observe a 14-day quarantine period.

The Chief Minister was also asked how it would be possible to conduct examinations for students in the Gulf and Lakshadweep. "The Education Department is trying to facilitate examination centres n the Gulf. If that s not possible, exams will have to be postponed for such students," the Chief Minister said on May 19.

There was also the question of students located in other districts, far away from their examination centres. This, it was said, could be solved by allowing students to write the exams at their nearest examination centre.