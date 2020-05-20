Kerala's much-awaited booze app finally gets a name: Bev Q

Kollam: The application to get liquor from Beverages Corporation (Bevco) and bars in Kerala when sales resume has finally been christened Bev Q.

Liquor shops run by state-run Bevco and Consumerfed were shut to stick to the nationwide lockdown in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The government has taken an in-principle decision to open liquor shops and also sell liquor at Bevco prices through outlets in bars and a Kochi-based firm was awarded the contract to develop an app to prevent overcrowding and also to ensure seamless distribution of liquor.

The government had also amended the rules to allow bars to sell parcels.

The Bev Q app will provide a token which will specify a time frame in which liquor can be procured from the nearest outlet identified using GPS.

The app will be listed soon on Google Playstore and Apple App store after which users can download it. The government is yet to seek Apple's permission for listing.

The authorities are also mulling a trial run before the booze dens are thrown open.

The Bevco will soon issue guidelines to be followed during liquor sale. The app is equipped to handle at least 35 lakh bookings at one juncture, developers of the application said.

Customers can also book a spot in the virtual queue through calls and SMS. The spot in the virtual queue can be booked using name, phone number and place.

The app will not seek any personal information of the customer. The brand of liquor cannot be chosen through the app in the first phase. The customer may purchase his brand of choice on the date and time allocated by the app from a Bevco outlet.

