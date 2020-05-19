Transport minister rejects call to double bus fares; KSRTC to begin operations tomorrow

Transport Minister AK Saseendran has rejected the demand of private bus owners to double the bus fares. The minister said that tax exemptions were made so that neither the bus owners nor the passengers may have to suffer.

Buses are allowed to ply with only half the passengers to ensure the strict adherence of social distancing norms. Only 27 passengers can be loaded on to a bus now. Masks have been made mandatory.

Meanwhile, KSRTC will start operations from tomorrow (Wednesday).

Two thousand KSRTC buses are ready to ply. There will be more services during morning and evening hours. During the other hours, services will be halved. Preparations too have begun to see all KSRTC operational very soon.

The KSRTC has estimated that even with the cent per cent rise, there would be a deficit of Rs 42 crore.