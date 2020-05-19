12 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Tuesday; CM rules out community spread

12 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

All infected persons came from outside the state. While eight came from other states, four landed in Kerala from abroad.

Six of the new patients came from Maharashtra while one each came from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

At present, the state has 642 active patients and 142 of them are under treatment in various hospitals.

Here's the district-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kannur - 5

Malappuram - 3

Pathanamthitta -1, Alappuzha -1, Thrissur -1, Palakkad- 1

In Thrissur, a 36-year-old man, who returned from Chennai via the Walayar checkpost on May 15, tested positive. The Ollur native, who crossed the border with a friend on a motorcycle, was admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. After testing positive, he was shifted to the Thrissur Medical College.

In Malappuram, 2 people came from Mumbai and a foreign returnee have tested positive. The Mumbai returnees are a 49-year-old Edappal native and a 48-year-old Munniyoor native, who entered the state May 13 and 14 respectively. A 34-year-old Kalikavu native, who returned from Jeddah on May 13 is the third patient. All three have been under home quarantine. They were admitted to the Government Medical College, Manjeri, after developing symptoms. There are 26 patients in the district who are undergoing treatment.

In Pathanamthitta, the test result of one person returned positive on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Kadapra native had returned from Maharashtra recently.

In Alappuzha, a a Kuwait returned pregnant woman has tested positive. The Mavelikkara native had been under home quarantine. She has been admitted to the Government T D Medical College, Alappuzha.

Of the 70,000 under observation, 71,545 are under home quarantine and 455 are in hospitals.

On Tuesday, 119 persons were hospitalised with symptoms.

Of the 46,958 samples tested so far, 45,527 returned negative.

"The increase in number of cases shows that we have to follow health department's instructions strictly," Vijayan said.

He also ruled out the possibility of community spread of the disease in the state. "Sentinel survey indicates that there is no community spread of the disease till now," he said.

The chief minister warned that the next phase of disease transmission in the state could be through contact.

Hotspots

Four more new hotspots have been identified in Kannur and Kottayam districts. Panur municipality, Chokli and Mayyil panchayats are the new hotspots in Kannur, while Koruthodu gram panchayat is the new hotspot in Kottayam district.

With this, the number of hotspots has gone up to 33.

More lockdown relaxations

Chief minister said photo studios and wholesale textile stores will be allowed to open from Wednesday.

He said roadside eateries can begin parcel service from tomorrow.

Important points from CM's press meet:

• Kerala state education board's Class 10, 11, 12 examinations will not be postponed. On Tuesday, the opposition demanded the postponement.

• 74,426 people arrived in Kerala from outside via air, road and sea after obtaining special passes. Of this, 44,712 are from Red Zone districts.

• 6,054 people reached the state on board 26 flights and 3 ships till Monday as part of the country's repatriation missions.

• Fifty-three persons who came to Kerala by flights, six who came by ships and 46 who came by road have been tested positive so far.

• State is committed to ensuring the welfare of migrant labourers. Government will inform them about available trains, if they wish to return home.

• Kerala Police have launched 'Back in the Mask' to ensure people are wearing masks.

• Multi-storey textile shops, wholesale clothing stores will be allowed to operate.

• Centre should open NEET and JEE exam centres abroad. This will help students living in foreign countries to write these examinations. Kerala has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into this issue.

• Do not go shopping with children younger than 10 years of age, the CM warned.

• 'Operation breakthrough' to see that there is no waterlogging in Kochi. An amount of 25 crore earmarked for this.

• All loan, revenue recovery activities stopped in the state till June 30.